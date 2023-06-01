China Life Insurance (HKEX:2628) Price Target Decreased by 12.58% to 11.00

The average one-year price target for China Life Insurance (HKEX:2628) has been revised to 11.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.58% from the prior estimate of 12.58 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.86 to a high of 18.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 13.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2628 is 0.28%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 143.63% to 808,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,296K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,380K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 42.26% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,038K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 98.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 2,173.22% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 83,787K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,540K shares, representing a decrease of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 22.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,702K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 97.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 1,229.78% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 54,620K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,262K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 28.41% over the last quarter.

