China Life Insurance Company (SEHK:2628) Price Target Increased by 18.42% to 33.01

The average one-year price target for China Life Insurance Company (SEHK:2628) has been revised to HK$33.01 / share. This is an increase of 18.42% from the prior estimate of HK$27.88 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$23.10 to a high of HK$43.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.20% from the latest reported closing price of HK$34.46 / share.

China Life Insurance Company Maintains 2.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.25%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance Company. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2628 is 0.44%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.02% to 662,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108,051K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,758K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 50.12% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 104,805K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,342K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 41.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97,862K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,360K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 43.65% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 54,819K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 40.11% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 42,138K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,661K shares , representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 29.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

