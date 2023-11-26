China Life Insurance Co - Class H (CILJF) Price Target Increased by 6.49% to 1.51

The average one-year price target for China Life Insurance Co - Class H (OTC:CILJF) has been revised to 1.51 / share. This is an increase of 6.49% from the prior estimate of 1.42 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.54 to a high of 2.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1.37 / share.

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance Co - Class H. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CILJF is 0.25%, a decrease of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 851,975K shares.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 121,989K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,447K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,533K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 12.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,632K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 98.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 2,042.34% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 67,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing an increase of 97.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 1,149.84% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 63,169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,487K shares, representing a decrease of 19.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 35.87% over the last quarter.

