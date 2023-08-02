China Life Insurance Co - Class H (CILJF) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 1.59

The average one-year price target for China Life Insurance Co - Class H (OTC:CILJF) has been revised to 1.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of 1.42 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 2.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.03% from the latest reported closing price of 1.71 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance Co - Class H. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CILJF is 0.29%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 812,013K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 101,447K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,787K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 41.39% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 4.76% over the last quarter.
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 98.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 2,035.64% over the last quarter.
FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 75,487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,620K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 18.23% over the last quarter.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 97.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CILJF by 1,198.58% over the last quarter.
