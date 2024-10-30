News & Insights

China Life Insurance Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.2 per share for the first half of 2024, with payment set for December 23, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with a conversion rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.090299. Investors should note that different withholding tax rates apply based on their residency and applicable tax agreements with China.

