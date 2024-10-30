China Life Insurance Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.2 per share for the first half of 2024, with payment set for December 23, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with a conversion rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.090299. Investors should note that different withholding tax rates apply based on their residency and applicable tax agreements with China.

For further insights into HK:2628 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.