China Life Insurance Announces Board and Committee Roles

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles they play within its five key committees. This structure, encompassing executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, highlights the company’s commitment to robust governance and strategic management. Investors and market watchers will note the diverse expertise guiding China Life’s future strategies.

