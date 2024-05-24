News & Insights

China Lesso Group Announces Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

China Lesso Group Holdings (HK:2128) has released an update.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive and independent non-executive members, led by Chairman Mr. Wong Luen Hei. The company has established three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, indicating strong corporate governance practices. Each committee’s membership, including chairpersons and members, has been detailed in a recent release dated 24 May 2024.

