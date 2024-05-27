China Lesso Announces EDA Share Pricing

China Lesso Group Holdings (HK:2128) has released an update.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited has announced the final offer price for EDA Shares at HK$2.28 each, excluding various fees and levies, as part of EDA Group Holdings Limited’s proposed spin-off and separate listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. There is no guarantee that the proposed spin-off will occur, and investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice when dealing with the company’s securities. The market capitalization of EDA is expected to be approximately HK$1,003.1 million if the offering proceeds at the announced price.

