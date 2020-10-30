China lender BoCom's Q3 profit falls 6.8%, biggest drop since 2007

Corrects dollar conversion figure in paragraph 2

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co 3328.HK601328.SS (BoCom) reported a 6.8% drop in quarterly net profit, its biggest drop in income for the third-quarter since 2007.

Net profit for China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets fell to 16.2 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) for the July-September period from 17.4 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio was 1.67%, a slight improvement from 1.68% at the end of June.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, was 1.56% at end-September, up from 1.53% three months earlier.

($1 = 6.6899 Chinese yuan)

