China lender BoCom's Q3 profit drops 6.8%

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Bank of Communications Co<601328.SS (BoCom), China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 6.8% drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co 3328.HK<601328.SS (BoCom), China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 6.8% drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday.

The lender's net profit fell to 16.2 billion yuan ($108.59 billion) for the July-September quarter from 17.4 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 0.1492 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More