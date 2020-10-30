China lender BoCom's Q3 profit drops 6.8%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co 3328.HK<601328.SS (BoCom), China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 6.8% drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday.

The lender's net profit fell to 16.2 billion yuan ($108.59 billion) for the July-September quarter from 17.4 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 0.1492 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.