China-led Tianqi Lithium-IGO JV bids for Australian lithium developer Essential

By Scott Murdoch and Jaskiran Singh

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Essential Metals ESS.AXshares rose about 40% on Monday after a joint venture headed by China's Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ made a A$136 million bid for the Australian lithium developer, setting up a major test of Australian regulators' appetite for Chinese-led foreign investment.

Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), which is 51% owned by Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed Tianqi Lithium Corporation and 49% by Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX, set the bid at 50 Australian cents per share.

The bid for Essential was announced as companies race to capitalize on booming lithium prices and demand for the mineral, a key component of electric vehicle batteries, amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions.

TLEA owns a 51% stake in the Greenbushes lithium operation and the Kwinana lithium hydroxide refinery in Western Australia.

The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2023.

($1 = 1.4535 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Jaskiran Singh and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

