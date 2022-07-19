China leaves LPR lending benchmarks unchanged, as expected

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.70%, and the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.45%.

Among a total of 22 respondents in the Reuters snap poll conducted this week, all of them predicted no change to the one-year tenor, while a small majority of traders and analysts forecast the five-year to stay untouched.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

