China leaves LPR lending benchmarks unchanged, as expected

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.70%, and the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.45%.

Among a total of 22 respondents in the Reuters snap poll conducted this week, all of them predicted no change to the one-year tenor, while a small majority of traders and analysts forecast the five-year to stay untouched.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Created by Murali Anantharaman)

((Murali.Anantharaman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More