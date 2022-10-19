China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for second month in Oct

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with other major economies.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

A Reuters poll showed 22 out of 24 respondents predicted no change to either rate, while the remaining two expected a marginal reduction to the five-year rate after the government introduced a slew of measures to prop up the property sector.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut LPRs in August.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christian Schmollinger)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.