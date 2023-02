China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for 6th straight month as expected

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the sixth straight month in February on Monday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a poll of 27 market watchers, 21, or 78% of all participants, predicted no change to either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both rates in August to boost the economy.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

