China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for 6th straight month as expected

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

February 19, 2023 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the sixth straight month in February on Monday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a poll of 27 market watchers, 21, or 78% of all participants, predicted no change to either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both rates in August to boost the economy.

