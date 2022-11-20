China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for 3rd straight month in Nov

November 20, 2022 — 08:19 pm EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third straight month at the monthly fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a Reuters poll of 22 market watchers conducted last week, all respondents predicted no change to the one-year LPR. However, five participants expected a reduction to the five-year tenor.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August to boost the economy.

