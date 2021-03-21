China leaves lending benchmark steady for 11th straight month in March

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.65%.

Twenty-nine traders and analysts of 30 participants in a Reuters poll last week predicted no change in either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

