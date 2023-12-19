China leaves lending benchmark rates unchanged as expected

Adds details and comments

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China stood pat on benchmark lending rates at the monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations, after the central bank kept its medium-term policy rate steady earlier last week.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.20%.

Most new and outstanding loans in the world's second-largest economy are based on the one-year LPR, which stands at 3.45%. It was lowered twice by a total of 20 basis points in 2023.

The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages and is 4.20% now. It was lowered by 10 basis points so far this year.

In a Reuters survey of 28 market watchers conducted this week, all participants predicted no change in either the one-year or five-year LPR.

The steady fixings came after the central bank kept its medium-term policy rate unchanged, and the one-year LPR is loosely pegged to the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate.

Market participants typically see changes in the MLF as a precursor to changes in the LPR.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) ramped up liquidity injections through medium-term policy loans last week, while keeping the interest rate CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC unchanged.

The central bank injected a net 800 billion yuan ($112.22 billion) of fresh funds into the banking system through medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, booking the biggest monthly increase on record.

"Although the PBOC avoided a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in December and injected net liquidity at a record high ... we still look for 20 basis points of rate cuts and 50 basis points of RRR cuts next year," said Serena Zhou, senior China economist at Mizuho Securities.

"Furthermore, we expect the PBOC to prioritise guiding lower deposit rates rather than loan prime rates, considering the tight interest margins for most Chinese banks."

Separately, some analysts said policymakers may need some time to evaluate the effects of recent fiscal support and renewed efforts to revive the sluggish property market.

The LPR, which banks normally charge their best clients, is set by 18 designated commercial banks who submit proposed rates to the central bank every month.

($1 = 7.1287 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

