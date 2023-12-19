China leaves lending benchmark LPRs unchanged as expected

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations, after the central bank kept its medium-term policy rate steady last week.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.20%.

In a Reuters survey of 28 market watchers conducted this week, all participants predicted no change in either the one-year or five-year LPR.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

