China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations, as fresh signs of economic stabilisation and a weakening yuan constrained further monetary easing efforts.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.20%.

In a Reuters survey of 29 market analysts and traders, all participants predicted no change to the one-year LPR, while a vast majority of them also expected the five-year rate to remain steady.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

China cut the one-year benchmark lending rate in August but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook, Editing by Sam Holmes)

