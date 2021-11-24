China launches probe into insurance fund use to curb risk -report

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have launched an investigation into the use of insurance funds in a bid to combat any illegal use and to curb risk in the industry, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

It said an earlier routine inspection had found some insurance institutions had serious compliance issues.

Institutions now have to formulate rectification plans - including holding accountable staff responsible for violations or lapses - deeply analyse the root causes of problems, re-examine assets and promote reasonable capital replenishment, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.