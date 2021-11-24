China launches probe into insurance fund use to curb risk -report

Chinese regulators have launched an investigation into the use of insurance funds in a bid to combat any illegal use and to curb risk in the industry, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

It said an earlier routine inspection had found some insurance institutions had serious compliance issues.

Institutions now have to formulate rectification plans - including holding accountable staff responsible for violations or lapses - deeply analyse the root causes of problems, re-examine assets and promote reasonable capital replenishment, the newspaper said.

