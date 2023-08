BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China launched inspection of illegal and irregular uses of national medical fund in all its provinces and regions from August this year to safeguard the "life-saving" funds, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

