China launches inquiry into Zheshang Bank over interbank bond market violations

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

China's interbank bond market regulator said on Monday it had launched an investigation into mid-sized China Zheshang Bank over rule violations of the inter-bank bond market.

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China's interbank bond market regulator said on Monday it had launched an investigation into mid-sized China Zheshang Bank 2016.HK over rule violations of the inter-bank bond market.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said Zheshang Bank had failed to follow the basic principle of due diligence when bond issuers were allegedly making false records on their bond prospectus.

NAFMII did not give further details of the alleged violation.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More