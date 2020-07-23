Companies

China launches independent, unmanned Mars mission

Ryan Woo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

WENCHANG, China, July 23 (Reuters) - China launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to visit another planet, a bid for global leadership in space and display of its technological prowess and ambition.

At 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT), China's largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island province of Hainan.

