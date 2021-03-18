China launches campaign to cut corn, soymeal content in animal feed - sources

By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry has launched a campaign to lower the content of corn and soymeal in animal feed, according to a document issued this week, which could have repercussions for the global grain trade.

The document, sent to animal feed producers and other government departments, outlines a plan for nutrition experts to draw up guidelines by the end of this month on ways in which corn and soymeal could be replaced by alternative grains, three industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.

The document comes amid a growing deficit of corn in China, which has pushed prices of the grain used largely in animal feed to record highs and triggered a surge in imports by the world's second largest consumer.

It also comes after Beijing stepped up its focus on food security as the COVID-19 pandemic raised concerns about its dependence on imports and stability of supplies.

Industry participants said it was not clear how much impact the guidelines would have however, given that they are not expected to be binding.

Chinese feed mills have already stepped up use of corn alternatives since last year when prices surged.

The ministry said it wanted to reach a balance in supply and demand of feed grains, and promote greater use of rice, wheat, and other grains, as well as other meals to replace corn and soymeal.

Its animal nutrition committee is due to submit a plan to the ministry's animal husbandry and veterinary bureau by March 31. The husbandry bureau will review and approve the plan by April 10 before making it public.

