China launches campaign targeting 'online disorder' involving minors

Eduardo Baptista Reuters
Published
China's cyberspace regulator launched on Monday a two-month clean-up campaign of "online disorder" in minors' use of livestreaming, games, and e-commerce platforms, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The campaign will target disinformation, pornography, cyberbullying, "undesirable" and violent content involving minors.

