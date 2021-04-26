China launches antitrust probe into food delivery giant Meituan

Adds Meituan statement, background

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Monday that it has launched an antitrust investigation into food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK, the latest target in a widespread crackdown on the country's sprawling internet platform economy.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement that its investigaton is focused on the practice whereby a company forces vendors to use their platform exclusively, known as "choose one from two".

Meituan, which this month raised $10 billion in a stock and convertible bonds sale, said in a statement that it would cooperate with the investigation and that its business was operating normally.

Earlier this month, the SAMR imposed a record $2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK over the same practice, and summoned 34 internet companies including Meituan for a meeting warning them to learn from Alibaba's penalty and stop using any banned practices.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Yingzhi Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)

