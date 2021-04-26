Markets

China launches antitrust probe into food delivery giant Meituan

Contributors
Tony Munroe Reuters
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's market regulator said on Monday that it has launched an antitrust investigation into food delivery giant Meituan, the latest target in a widespread crackdown on the country's sprawling internet economy.

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Monday that it has launched an antitrust investigation into food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK, the latest target in a widespread crackdown on the country's sprawling internet economy.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement that its investigaton is focused on the practice whereby a company forces vendors to use their platform exclusively.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Yingzhi Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular