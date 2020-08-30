Commodities

China launches anti-subsidy investigation into some Australian wine imports

China's commerce ministry said on Monday it had launched an anti-subsidy investigation on some wine imports from Australia, according to a statement posted online.

The ministry said the investigation would be done on wine "packed into containers of two liters or less."

