China launches anti-subsidy investigation into some Australian wine imports

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Monday it had launched an anti-subsidy investigation on some wine imports from Australia, according to a statement posted online.

The ministry said the investigation would be done on wine "packed into containers of two liters or less."

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

