China Kingstone Shareholder Sells Major Stake

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd announced that former substantial shareholder Mr. Zheng Yonghui has sold 56,380,000 shares, representing approximately 26.23% of the company’s total issued shares. This transaction leaves Mr. Zheng with only 11,877 shares, effectively ending his status as a major shareholder. The company assures that this share disposal will not negatively impact its operations.

