China Kingstone Mining Appoints New Auditor

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has announced a change in its auditing firm, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to regulatory constraints and Confucius International CPA Limited being appointed as the new auditor. The company assures shareholders that the transition will not impact the upcoming annual audit. This strategic move aims to maintain audit quality and align with shareholder interests.

