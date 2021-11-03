China key power plants' coal inventory rose to 19 days by end-Oct - media

China's key power plants with direct connection to the state railway network were holding 19.1 days worth of thermal coal inventory by October-end, up 5.1 days from a month earlier, Chinese media cited China Railway Group as saying on Wednesday.

The railway group transported 122 million tonnes of thermal coal last month, 25% higher than a year earlier and 21% more than the previous month, Shanghai government-backed the Paper reported.

China thermal coal futures CZCcv1 last traded up 3.3% around 0200 GMT at 928 yuan ($145.02) per tonne, stabilizing after the contract nosedived over 50% off the record levels in mid-October following Beijing's raft of intervention measures to cool prices.

($1 = 6.3991 Chinese yuan renminbi)

