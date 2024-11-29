China Kepei Education Reports Strong Annual Growth and Dividend

China Kepei Education Group Limited (HK:1890) has released an update.
China Kepei Education Group Limited reported a significant increase in its annual financial performance for the year ending August 2024, with revenue rising by 11.6% to RMB 1.69 billion and profit for the year climbing by 11.4% to RMB 827.8 million. The company has recommended a final dividend of HKD0.06 per share, reflecting approximately 30% of the profit attributable to shareholders. These results highlight the company’s strong operating performance and commitment to returning value to its investors.
