China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged for fifth straight month

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Wednesday, while keeping interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight month, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 200 billion yuan ($29.68 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85% from the previous operation.

Thirty of 31 poll respondents had forecast no change in the interest rate on the one-year MLF rate, noting a more hawkish monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve could limit Beijing's scope for policy manoeuvers.

The operation effectively renewed the same amount of such loans due on the same day.

The central bank also injected 10 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.1%, according to an online statement.

($1 = 6.7395 Chinese yuan)

