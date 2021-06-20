China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 14th straight month

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.65%.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 79% of all 28 participants, in a snap Reuters poll last week predicted no change in either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More