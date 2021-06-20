China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 14th straight month

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.65%.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 79% of all 28 participants, in a snap Reuters poll last week predicted no change in either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

