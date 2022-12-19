China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th consecutive month

Adds details

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching expectations, but markets increasingly see further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a poll of 27 market watchers, 17 or 63% of participants predicted no change to either rate, but expectations for monetary easing are rising.

The steady rate forecasts came after the central bank ramped up cash injections into the banking system last week, while keeping the one-year medium-term lending facility rate (MLF)unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.

The MLF rate serves as a guide to the LPR and markets mostly use the medium-term rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmarks.

But market watchers said more easing is underway after senior leaders vowed to focus on stabilising the $17 trillion economy in 2023 and step up policy adjustment to ensure targets are hit, showed a statement published by the official Xinhua News agency following the annual Central Economic Work Conference.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both in August to boost the economy.

