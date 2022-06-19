China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected in June

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans steady at its June fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.70%, and the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.45%.

About 90% of traders and analysts in a Reuters survey last week expected China to both rates unchanged, as global central bank tightening limits room for policy manoeuvre to arrest an economic slowdown.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

