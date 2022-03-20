China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged, as expected

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged at its monthly setting on Monday, as expected by traders and analysts.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was held at 3.70% while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.60%.

Just over half the traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll last week expected China to keep both rates unchanged.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.