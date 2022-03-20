China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged, as expected

China kept its benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged at its monthly setting on Monday, as expected by traders and analysts.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was held at 3.70% while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.60%.

Just over half the traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll last week expected China to keep both rates unchanged.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

