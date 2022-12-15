Markets

China keen on regulatory cooperation in audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms

December 15, 2022 — 06:37 pm EST

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission is looking forward to working with U.S. regulators to continue promoting future annual audit and supervision on companies listed in the U.S., it said on Friday.

"We have always advocated solving regulatory issues of cross-border listing audit through regulatory cooperation mechanisms," the commission said in a statement.

The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history.

