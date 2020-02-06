China Just Cut Tariffs on U.S. Goods. Here Are the Products Impacted.

China will slash tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods next week, as the world’s two largest economies begin to cool their long-running trade dispute.

Chinese officials said tariffs on some products would be cut from 10% to 5%, while others will be dropped to 2.5% from 5%, from February 14. It comes as China battles with the spreading coronavirus and tries to prevent the outbreak from damaging its economy.

More than 1,700 products are included, such as soybeans, American cars, oil and gas, seafood and poultry. The tariffs were initially imposed in September 2019 at the height of the U.S.-China trade war.

In a rollback of the September 1 tariffs, products that were hit with a 10% additional tariff, such as some cars, pork, beef, chicken and soybeans, will be reduced to 5%. Those slapped with a 5% increase, including U.S. crude oil, will be reduced to 2.5%, Chinese officials said.

The U.S. will also reduce tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on the same day.

It comes after Washington and Beijing signed a phase one trade deal in January after months of retaliatory tariffs and negotiations. The agreement also saw China promise to buy an extra $200 billion of U.S. goods across 2020 and 2021.

In a sign that China intends to follow through with its part of the trade agreement, officials announced tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products, including some types of aircraft, would be slashed.

China’s finance ministry said the measures were a bid “to promote the healthy and stable development” of economic and trade relations between the U.S. and China. Officials said China hoped to work with the U.S. to eliminate all increased tariffs.

The measures boosted global stocks on Thursday and U.S. futures moved higher before the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open more than 100 points higher.

