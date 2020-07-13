China June yuan-denominated exports rise 4.3% y/y, imports up 6.2%

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in June rose 4.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, while imports increased 6.2% on year.

For the first half of the year, exports declined 3% from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 3.3%, data showed.

China is due to report dollar-denominated trade figures for June later today.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Colin Qian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

