China June rare earth exports at 4,265.3 tonnes

BEIJING, Jul 13 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest rare earth exporter, sold 4,265.3 tonnes of rare earths in June, down 12.3 % from May, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

