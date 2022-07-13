US Markets

China June iron ore imports slip 0.5% on year to 88.97 mln tonnes - customs

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's June iron ore imports fell 0.5% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, amid weaker demand from the steel-making industry.

July 13 (Reuters) - China's June iron ore imports fell 0.5% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, amid weaker demand from the steel-making industry.

China, the world's top iron ore consumer, imported 88.97 million tonnes of iron ore last month, easing 0.5% from 89.42 million tonnes in June 2021, the General Administration of Customs said.

Steel product exports in June were 7.56 million tonnes, it added.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular