Commodities

China June crude steel output down 3.3% y/y at 90.73 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

China's crude steel output fell 3.3% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data from the statistics bureau.

July 15 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output fell 3.3% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data from the statistics bureau.

The world's biggest steel producer churned out 90.73 million tonnes of the metal last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The output was down 6% from 96.61 million tonnes in May.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular