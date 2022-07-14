China June crude steel output down 3.3% y/y at 90.73 mln tonnes - stats bureau

July 15 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output fell 3.3% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data from the statistics bureau.

The world's biggest steel producer churned out 90.73 million tonnes of the metal last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The output was down 6% from 96.61 million tonnes in May.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Tom Hogue)

