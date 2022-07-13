China June crude oil imports down 21.8 % from May

BEIJING, Jul 13 (Reuters) - China imported 35.82 million tonnes of crude oil in June, down 21.8 % from 45.83 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Imports of oil products fell 18.4 % to 1.64 million tonnes while exports of oil products fell 1.8 % to 3.21 million tonnes.

