China June copper imports at 449,649 metric tons, down 16.4% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

July 12, 2023 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 449,649 metric tons of unwrought copper and copper products in June, down 16.4% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products were 492,631 metric tons, down 18.9% from June 2022.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
