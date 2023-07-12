China June copper imports at 449,649 metric tons, down 16.4% y/y

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 449,649 metric tons of unwrought copper and copper products in June, down 16.4% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products were 492,631 metric tons, down 18.9% from June 2022.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

