China June coal imports at 18.98 mln tonnes

BEIJING, Jul 13 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest coal buyer, imported 18.98 million tonnes of coal in June, down 7.6 % from May, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. The figures include lignite, a type of coal with lower heating value that is largely supplied by Indonesia.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]

((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to china.resources@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHINA-TRADE/ECONOMY-COAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.