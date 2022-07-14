Commodities

China June aluminium output rose 3.2% y/y at 3.39 mln tonnes - stats bureau

China's primary aluminium production rose 3.2% to 3.39 million tonnes in June from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

For the first six months of the year, China produced 19.68 million tonnes, up 0.7% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - climbed 3.2% to 5.7 million tonnes in June from a year earlier.

First-half output for the year rose 1% to 32.83 million tonnes. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

