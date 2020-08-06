China July yuan-denominated exports rise 10.4% y/y, imports up 1.6% - state media

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in July rose 10.4% from a year earlier, while imports increased 1.6% on year, state TV reported on Friday, citing customs data.

For the first seven months of the year, exports declined 0.9% from the same period a year earlier, while imports dropped 2.6%, data showed.

China is due to report dollar-denominated trade figures for July later on Friday.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((colin.qian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.