News & Insights

US Markets

China July soybean imports up 23.5% on year - customs

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 07, 2023 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by Qin Ningwei and Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

By Qin Ningwei and Naveen Thukral

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China imported 9.73 million metric tons of soybeans in July, up 23.5% from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports in the first seven months of the year by the world's top soybean buyer came to 62.3 million tons, up 15% from the year-ago period, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.