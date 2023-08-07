China July rare earth exports at 5,426 metric tons - customs

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's exports of rare earths in July rose 49% from a year earlier to 5,426 metric tons, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer during the first seven months of 2023 stood at 31,662 metric tons, up 6% on the year, according to customs data.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

